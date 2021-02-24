हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Puducherry

Amid political crisis in Puducherry, Union Cabinet approves President's Rule in UT

After the Congress-led government in Puducherry lost a vote of confidence motion in the Assembly, the Union Cabinet has decided to approve the decision to impose President's rule as no party had claimed to form a government since Chief Minister V Narayansamy's resignation.

Amid political crisis in Puducherry, Union Cabinet approves President&#039;s Rule in UT
Chief Minister V Narayansamy hands over resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry on Wednesday, after the Congress-led government in the union territory lost a vote of confidence motion in Puducherry Assembly.

Announcing the Cabinet's decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the decision was taken as no party had claimed to form a government following the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

Earlier this week, the Congress government led by V Narayansamy lost the floor test, which led to the Lieutenant General recommending a President's Rule in the UT and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, the Union Minister said.

After the President's nod, the assembly will get dissolved, Javadekar said, while adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.

He also noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.

On Monday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as his government lost the majority ahead of the floor test in the Assembly. 

Speaker VP Sivakolundhu announced that the Chief Minister could not prove his majority in the Assembly and adjourned the house sine die. 

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi was removed from the position and Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan directed the chief minister to prove his majority in Assembly.

Puducherry is likely to go to assembly polls in April-May.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PuducherryPresident's ruleCongressBJPV Narayansamy
Next
Story

COVID-19: People above 60 years of age to get vaccine shots from March 1, says Centre

Must Watch

PT10M20S

Bengal Chale Hum: Understand the politics of Bengal from the people of Bengal