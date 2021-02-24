Amid political crisis in Puducherry, Union Cabinet approves President's Rule in UT

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry on Wednesday, after the Congress-led government in the union territory lost a vote of confidence motion in Puducherry Assembly.

Announcing the Cabinet's decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the decision was taken as no party had claimed to form a government following the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

In Puducherry, the CM has resigned and nobody has claimed to form the govt & therefore the LG has recommended suspending the 14th Assembly. Now, our approval will be sent to the President. After his approval, the Assembly will stand dissolved: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/xKtVimaeW4 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

Earlier this week, the Congress government led by V Narayansamy lost the floor test, which led to the Lieutenant General recommending a President's Rule in the UT and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, the Union Minister said.

After the President's nod, the assembly will get dissolved, Javadekar said, while adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.

He also noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.

On Monday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as his government lost the majority ahead of the floor test in the Assembly.

Speaker VP Sivakolundhu announced that the Chief Minister could not prove his majority in the Assembly and adjourned the house sine die.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi was removed from the position and Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan directed the chief minister to prove his majority in Assembly.

Puducherry is likely to go to assembly polls in April-May.