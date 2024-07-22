Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769149
NewsIndia
IAS SMITA SABHARWAL

IAS Smita Sabharwal Questions Disability Quota For Civil Servants; Sparks Outrage

 IAS Smita Sabharwal explained that her sole question was why the quota was not implemented in the IPS/IFoS and certain Defence sectors. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 09:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IAS Smita Sabharwal Questions Disability Quota For Civil Servants; Sparks Outrage Image: File Photo

New Delhi: A senior bureaucrat's comment questioning the necessity of quotas for specially-abled individuals in civil services has sparked controversy. IAS Smita Sabharwal, Member-Secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission, raised doubts about the relevance of a disability quota in allied services.

After facing outrage for her post on her social media X, she explained that her sole question was why the quota was not implemented in the IPS/IFoS and certain Defence sectors. 

"See a lot of outrage on my timeline. I suppose addressing the elephant in the room gets you that reaction.  Would request the Rights Activists to also examine why this quota has still not been implemented in the IPS/ IFoS and certain sectors like defence.  My limited point is that the IAS is no different," the post read.  

 

 


In her earlier post, the IAS officer raised a question on disability quota in civil servide and said, "With all due respect to the Differently Abled. ? Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability."

"The nature of the AIS (IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people’s grievances-which requires physical fitness," she added. 

The outrage sparked after Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi responded to Sabharwal's tweet and termed it a "pathetic". While in response Smita said, "if bureaucrats do not speak on pertinent issues of governance, then who will ? My thoughts and concern, stem from a career of 24 odd years… no limited experience."

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: What is Crowdstrike?
DNA Video
DNA: Has Trump accepted himself as President?
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's game over
DNA Video
DNA: Will RSS come in between Yogi and Maurya?
DNA Video
DNA: Dinosaur skeleton fetches record $44.6m at auction
DNA Video
DNA: Violent riots break out in Britain!
DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population