Pulwama attack: CRPF to dedicate martyr`s column to memory of martyrs

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will pay homage in Srinagar on Friday (February 14) by dedicating a martyr`s column to the memory of Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber attacked their convoy on February 14, 2019.

CRPF`s Special Director General Zulfikhar Hassan, Inspector General Kashmir zone Rajesh Kumar, and senior officers and other force personnel will pay homage to the fallen jawans at the CRPF training centre, Letpora in Pulwama.

A martyr`s column dedicated to the memory of the jawans who laid down their lives in the line of duty will be inaugurated at the solemn function.

Zulfikhar Hassan told IANS, "It is going to be a solemn ceremony, a martyr column will be inaugurated with the names of the CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama attack inscripted on it, a blood donation camp will be also be held at Letpora,"

Hassan said the families of the jawans have not been invited, adding "It is understood that there will be private ceremonies at their homes."