Pulwama attack: NIA may file charge sheet against 11 terrorists in Jammu court on August 25

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency is expected to file a charge sheet against 11 accused in an NIA court in Jammu on Tuesday (August 25), in the Pulwama attack case that occurred on February 14, 2019, in which 40 CRPF jawans had martyred.

Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Muhamad had claimed the responsibility for the attack, therefore, the charge sheet may include the name of Jaish, which directly linked Pakistan's connection for the terror attack.

The suicide attack was carried out by Jaish terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar of Pulwama. The NIA had arrested all the accomplices of the suicide bomber in its investigation.

The charge sheet may include the names of all the accused, including a woman, who extended help to the suicide bomber to carry out the attack at the behest of Pakistan.

The charge sheet also includes the name of Pakistan-based terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed like Abdul Rashid Ghazi alias Kamran and local Hilal Ahmed, who used to recruit Kashmiri youth for Jaish-e-Muhammed. Hilal Ahmed was shot dead in an encounter in Pulwama on February 18, 2019

So far, three terrorists have been killed, while the names of 8 others are likely to be included in this charge sheet.

In June 2019, the government had clarified in Parliament that it was not an intelligence failure. Union MOS for Home G Kishan Reddy asserted that the government had acted firmly and swiftly on the Pulwama attack

He had said, “The investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Pulwama terror attack so far has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attackers and the vehicle provider,” while citing the “zero tolerance towards terrorism” policy of the government.

Notably, India had avenged the Pulwama attack by conducting airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, reportedly killing several terrorists.