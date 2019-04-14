close

Terrorist hideout

Pulwama police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles bust terrorist hideout in South Kashmir

A huge quantity of incriminating material and other items have been recovered from the hideout.

Srinagar: Pulwama police, along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles, busted a terrorist hideout in Manduna village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday, news agency ANI reports.

Police have registered a case and seized the incriminating material and further investigation is underway, a police spokesman said.

The hideout has been busted just a day after the security forces on Saturday killed two terrorists in an encounter which broke out in J&K's Shopian. A large cache of arms and the ammunition was also recovered from them.

Last week, counter-insurgency units of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K police gunned down two terrorists in Imam Sahib area in Shopian district. 

In February, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into their bus in Pulwama district. 

