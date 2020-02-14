Pulwama terror attack anniversary: All financial dues given to next of kin of 40 martyrs, clarifies CRPF

On the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday assured that all financial dues have been given to the next of kins (NOKs) of the 40 CRPF personnel who were martyred on February 14, 2019. Taking to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, the CRPF asserted, "All financial dues have been given to next of kins (NOKs) of all Pulwama Martyrs except one case where the case is subjudice."

The CRPF said that a couple of news reports mentioned about the non-receipt of dues by the next of kins of some of the martyrs, adding that the CRPF is committed to the welfare of their near and dear ones. "A couple of news reports have mentioned about the non-receipt of dues by NOK of some of the Pulwama Martyrs. Though no amount of assistance can ever match up to the sacrifice of our heroes, yet we are committed to the welfare of their near and dear ones," tweeted the CRPF.

Highting the correct facts, the CRPF tweeted, "All families are receiving last pay drawn as monthly pension. The total amount paid to each family, including the donations by individuals/organisations, range from Rs 2.16 Crore-3.24 Crore. CREDAI has allotted flats to 19 NOKs. Remaining 21 cases are under process."

"Reliance Foundation has transferred educational assistance to 27 NOKs based on their need. Five cases out of the requests received are under consideration. NOKs of 17 Martyrs have been offered jobs by the different state government. We reiterate that NOKs of our Martyrs are part of the CRPF family and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them," added the CRPF.

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

A memorial to the 40 slain personnel has been set up inside a CRPF camp adjacent to the place where Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adeel Ahmed Dar, driving an explosive-laden car, blew himself up next to a convoy of security forces. Almost all the conspirators behind the dastardly attack have since been killed with the last one being Qari Yasir, the self-styled chief of JeM, who was killed in January.

Union Home Ministry on Friday (February 14) held a high-level meeting on the anniversary of Pulwama attack and decided anyone can extend help to the families of martyred soldiers through 'CRPF veer pariwar mobile’ application.

Notably, the app has been developed to show the financial benefits provided to the families of martyrs and it will also show other kinds of help provided to their families. On the occasion of CRPF Valour Day 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind had launched this app.