Pune Accident: Truck Falls Into Deep Pit As Road Caves In — Check Viral Video

Pune News: In a shocking incident, a Pune Municipal Corporation truck fell upside down on the premises of the city post office in the Budwar Peth area of Pune city after a portion of the premises caved in. The truck was there for drainage cleaning work.

Following the incident, 20 Jawans of the fire department and police officials arrived at the spot to carry out a rescue operation. After efforts, the truck was pulled out, and no injuries were reported due to the incident. The truck driver managed to jump out of the vehicle.

Speaking about the incident, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Dr. Rajendra Bhosale said that the incident occurred because the drainage vehicle is heavy.

"The news was that it was not on any public road but on the postal premises, wherein there was an old well earlier, and it has now been covered with slab. Since this drainage vehicle is heavy, this incident happened. Now it has been removed with the help of 2 cranes...Investigation will be done...No injuries reported," Bhsale said.

Several visuals of the incident site were shared by news agency ANI. In the videos, it appeared as if the road swallowed the truck into it while the bystanders watched in disbelief. The engine and cabin of the vehicle where the driver sits remained out, which allowed people a chance to rescue the driver and helper and ensure none of them sustained injuries.

