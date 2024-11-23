Pune Cantonment (Pune Cantt) is one of Maharashtra's 288 Assembly constituencies, situated in the state's western region.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP's Kamble Sunil Dnyandev secured a narrow victory in this seat, defeating INC's Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao by 4,971 votes, a margin of 3.93% of the total votes cast. The BJP garnered a 41.21% vote share in this contest.

The 2014 elections also saw a BJP victory, with Dilip Kamble defeating INC's Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao by a more significant margin of 14,955 votes, which was 10.84% of the votes cast. The BJP’s vote share in 2014 stood at 39.63%.

The constituency continues to remain a focal point in Maharashtra's political landscape.