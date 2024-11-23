Advertisement
Pune Cantonment Election Results LIVE: Intense Poll Battle In BJP's Stronghold

In 2019, BJP's Kamble Sunil Dnyandev secured a narrow victory in this seat, defeating INC's Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao.

Pune Cantonment Election Results LIVE: Intense Poll Battle In BJP's Stronghold

Pune Cantonment (Pune Cantt) is one of Maharashtra's 288 Assembly constituencies, situated in the state's western region.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP's Kamble Sunil Dnyandev secured a narrow victory in this seat, defeating INC's Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao by 4,971 votes, a margin of 3.93% of the total votes cast. The BJP garnered a 41.21% vote share in this contest.

The 2014 elections also saw a BJP victory, with Dilip Kamble defeating INC's Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao by a more significant margin of 14,955 votes, which was 10.84% of the votes cast. The BJP’s vote share in 2014 stood at 39.63%.

The constituency continues to remain a focal point in Maharashtra's political landscape.

