Pune Cantonment Election Results LIVE: Intense Poll Battle In BJP's Stronghold
in 2029, BJP's Kamble Sunil Dnyandev secured a narrow victory in this seat, defeating INC's Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao.
Trending Photos
Pune Cantonment (Pune Cantt) is one of Maharashtra's 288 Assembly constituencies, situated in the state's western region.
In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP's Kamble Sunil Dnyandev secured a narrow victory in this seat, defeating INC's Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao by 4,971 votes, a margin of 3.93% of the total votes cast. The BJP garnered a 41.21% vote share in this contest.
The 2014 elections also saw a BJP victory, with Dilip Kamble defeating INC's Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao by a more significant margin of 14,955 votes, which was 10.84% of the votes cast. The BJP’s vote share in 2014 stood at 39.63%.
The constituency continues to remain a focal point in Maharashtra's political landscape.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv