Pune, Cuttack ITIs develop robots to help medical professionals during coronavirus COVID-19 treatment

Cuttack/Pune: In a move to help health workers treat COVID-19 patients with minimum contact, students of ITI Cuttack with the help of SAK Robotics and ITI Pune have developed robots that will help the doctors in conducting treatment with safety.

The initiative was taken by the students under the Prime Minister's Skill India project which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Robots Developed by ITI Pune in association with SAK Robotics:

Speaking on the new development, Union Cabinet Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said, "Such service robots will help health workers&we need to encourage such innovations"

The Minister also reviewed several such efforts being made by the institutes across India and shared picture saying, ''Took a detailed review of various initiatives which have been taken up by NSTIs, ITIs and Jan Sikshan Sansthan's working under the aegis of @MSDESkillIndia where they showcased innovative products made for the protection of people & healthcare workers against the #Corona pandemic.''

— Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey (@DrMNPandeyMP) April 29, 2020

Such new innovations will help Indian doctors conduct fast and safe treatment which will help India in fighting the coronavirus pandemic faster and stop health workers from getting affected by the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases rises to 35,043 which includes 25007 active cases, 8888 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrant patient, and 1147 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data at 9 am on May 1.