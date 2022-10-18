Pune Floods: Water enters Pune Railway Station, Cars get washed away amid heavy rains- Details here

Pune: Heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Pune has disrupted the daily lives of many as several areas of the city reported waterlogging issue. The city’s Shivaji Nagar area alone received around 81 mm of rainfall in just a couple of hours. Several areas such as Hadapsar, Market Yard, Sinhgad Road, NIBM, B T Kawade Road, and Katraj witnessed inundation. Pune Railway Station also witnesses waterlogging posing difficulties to commuters.

According to India Meteorological Department, “Next 24 hrs also moisture incursion will be there from both the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal side. So tomorrow also the same kind of activity is expected in the afternoon /evening hours. Then slowly from the day after tomorrow, the rain activity will start reducing marginally.”

Cars got washed away due to heavy rain that caused a flood-like situation in Maharashtra’s Pune on Monday. In one of the two videos, two cars can be seen washed away due to incessant rain in the area.

Most of the areas of Pune are waterlogged due to heavy rainfall, because of which vehicles have been stuck. Social media is flooded with visuals of the downpour in Pune. Almost all videos and pictures shared online are of a flood-like situation. Among them, a video showing cars being washed away has been shared widely. The video, shot from a high-rise building, shows two cars adrift away in the flood water.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar witnessed 104 mm rainfall in about five hours till 3 am on Tuesday, while Magarpatta received 116 mm downpour and Pashan recorded 94 mm of rainfall during the same period.