Pune girl raped by father, grandfather and uncle for six years; case filed

A 17-year-old college-going girl has opened up and alleged her father, grandfather and uncle of raping and sexually harassing her on multiple occasions for the last six years. The girl confessed her trauma before the Vishaka committee on sexual harassment at her college in her town. A case has been registered against the accused.

According to the police, the father has been held, and a case has been registered under sections 376 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged when she was at her hometown in Uttar Pradesh between 2016 and 2018, she was raped multiple times by her uncle and also molested by her grandfather.

"After coming to Pune in 2018, the girl informed her father about the sexual assault incidents by writing on a chit. However, instead of acting against tormentors, the father also raped her on several occasions when her mother was not at home," said the police officer.

The girl told the authorities about being raped and sexually assaulted by her father, grandfather, and uncle over the course of the previous six years on Wednesday during a meeting of the committee established in accordance with the Vishaka guidelines. The senior inspector in charge of the police station where the case was registered said, "The college authorities immediately approached the police station and a case was registered.”

The police have assured of arresting the girl’s kin from her native place. The girl is also provided with counselling.

