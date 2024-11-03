Pune Hit And Run: Man Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Bursting Crackers On Road

In a tragic hit-and-run incident on Diwali night led to the death of a 35-year-old man named Soham Patel. The incident occurred as Patel was celebrating the festival, setting off firecrackers on a local road. CCTV footage from the area captured the horrific moment when a speeding car struck him while he was lighting firecrackers, flinging him several meters upon impact.

The car, which was moving at high speed, hit Patel from the side as he stood in the middle of the road, making no attempt to slow down or stop after the accident. Following the impact, the vehicle sped away, leaving the scene immediately.

Pune police are currently examining additional CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the car involved and locate the driver responsible.

Police Investigations Underway

These recurring hit-and-run cases have raised serious concerns among residents and authorities in Pune. Police officials are working to enhance surveillance and pursue justice for the victims as they review CCTV footage and gather evidence to apprehend those responsible for these tragic incidents.