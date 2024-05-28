Pune Porsche Case Updates: The Pune Porsche car accident case has turned grim with each day revealing sensational details exposing the widespread corruption prevalent in the system. This particular case has shown lapses not just on the part of the law authorities but also on the police and the doctors. While two young people lost their lives, the family of the accused teen tried their best to cover up the matter to save the kid. While the video of the teen showed him drinking in a pub, the blood samples tested negative.

Now, it has come to light that the two doctors were paid Rs 3 lakh to change the blood sample to remove the trace of alcohol. Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said that the purported blood sample of the 17-year-old was thrown in the dustbin. "On 19th May, at around 11 am the blood sample which was taken at Sassoon Hospital was thrown in a dustbin of the hospital and the blood sample of another person was taken and sent to the forensic lab...CMO Srihari Halnor replaced this blood sample. During the investigation, we found Srihari Halnor replaced this on the instructions of the HOD Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon, Ajay Tawre," said Kumar.

As per the NDTV report, peon Atul Ghatkamble acted as the middleman and collected Rs 3 lakh bribe meant for the doctors. A Pune court magistrate A.A. Pande remanded the two doctors of the government hospital and a peon to police custody till May 30.

Arguing for police remand, the police said that they wanted to investigate the hospital records, mobile phone details and other connected aspects, but accused Dr. Taware's lawyer Jitendra Sawant and others argued strongly against the police custody.

Kumar said that Vishal A. Agarwal (the accused's father) had telephoned Dr. Taware on WhatsApp which is being probed, and the police now have sufficient technical evidence in the matter to prepare a water-tight case against all the accused.

The minor boy is currently lodged in a Juvenile Correctional Home in Pune. His father is in judicial custody while his grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal is in police custody.