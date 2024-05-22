Pune Porsche Car Accident: After the Pune Police had summoned the minor accused in the Pune rash driving case, now the Local court has ordered minor accused's father to be sent to police custody till 24th May. Some persons allegedly tried to throw ink at the police vehicle in which the father of a 17-year-old boy was being brought to a local court, an official said.

#WATCH | Pune car accident case | People throw ink at the police van in which the father of the minor accused was brought to court. pic.twitter.com/spGvwhCi1Y — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

The police have asked the juvenile to appear before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the Pune Excise Department took decisive action by sealing the Cosie Bar and the Black Bar in Pune. These establishments allegedly served liquor to the minor before the accident, officials reported. The managers of the bars were also arrested by the Police.

Another accused said to be the owner of one of the bars was also arrested. The local court has sent them to Police Custody till May 24. The father of the juvenile accused was detained on May 21.