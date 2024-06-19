Pune Porsche Crash: Police Submit Final Report, Urge Adult Trial For Juvenile

New Delhi: Pune Police have submitted their final report before the Juvenile Justice Board appealing for the court to allow them to treat the juvenile, involved in last month's Porsche accident case in which two people died, as an adult. Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the report includes eyewitness statements, CCTV footage, and proof of alcohol consumption by the juvenile on the night of the accident in the Kalyani Nagar area.

A detailed report was submitted to support the plea filed by Pune Police in JJB to allow the police to treat the 17-year-old juvenile as an adult in the case, the senior police official said. The teen, who the police claim was drunk and driving the luxury car when it hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19 killing two techies, including a woman, is lodged at an observation home in the city.

The police had filed a plea to allow them to treat the juvenile as an adult for the purpose of trial in the case. To support their case, the police have now submitted relevant evidence to the JJB, said the officer on Tuesday. The final report has information pertaining to the CCTV footage obtained from the minor's residence, and also from the two hotels where he consumed liquor. In the footages, he was seen consuming alcohol at pubs and at his home and behind the wheel of the car.

Two IT engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and his Ashwini Koshta, both 24 and from Madhya Pradesh, died after the speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by the accused juvenile hit their motorcycle at Pune's Kalyani Nagar junction around 2.30 am on May 19.

Pune Police earlier had arrested the parents of the minor along with two doctors of Sassoon Hospital and three others on the charge of manipulating the blood samples of the minor accused after the accident. The grandfather of the minor was also arrested. All of them are currently in judicial custody in the Central Jail in Yerwada.