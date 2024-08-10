Advertisement
PUNE PORSCHE HIT AND RUN CASE

Pune Porsche Hit-and-Run Case: Prosecution Alleges Blood Samples of Accused's Friends Were Also Swapped

The incident occurred on May 19, and resulted in the tragic deaths of two 24-year-old IT professionals who were struck by a Porsche driven by the intoxicated minor in Pune.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In the ongoing Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, the prosecution has made a startling revelation, alleging that blood samples of not just the 17-year-old accused but also his two friends were swapped to manipulate test results. This was reportedly done at the government-run Sassoon Hospital to falsely show that none of the individuals involved were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Incident Details

The incident, which occurred on May 19, resulted in the tragic deaths of two 24-year-old IT professionals who were struck by a Porsche driven by the intoxicated minor in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. The prosecution has argued that the accused's parents, along with a doctor, conspired to tamper with the blood samples to shield their son from legal repercussions.

Accused Doctor

Special prosecutor Shishir Hiray informed the court that Dr. Halnor, despite being fully aware of the legal implications, allegedly swapped the blood samples of the minor and his friends. The prosecution claimed that this was done in exchange for Rs. 2.5 lakh, orchestrated by the minor’s parents and another doctor, Dr. Taware.

The prosecutor presented a statement from a trainee doctor who was instructed to collect blood samples from Shivani Agarwal, one of the friends of the accused. The trainee claimed that the minor’s blood was replaced with that of his mother.

According to the prosecutor, Dr. Halnor later gave the cash to a colleague for safekeeping and insisted that he had done nothing wrong.

An eyewitness to the accident testified that the minor appeared intoxicated at the scene, struggling to stand after being pulled from his car by a crowd. Despite this, a preliminary medical report issued by Dr. Halnor just hours later indicated that the minor had not consumed alcohol.

