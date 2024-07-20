Pune Road Rage: Content Creator Brutally Assaulted By Motorist While On Bike With 2 Children

A disturbing incident of road rage in Maharashtra's Pune on Saturday left a digital content creator severely injured. Jeryln Dsilva, a digital content creator from Pune, was violently assaulted while driving on the Baner-Pashan Link Road. Dsilva, a popular Instagram influencer with 70,000 followers described details of the harrowing incident in a video. The attack occurred after Jeryln allowed a motorist pass her while he was attempting to overtake her vehicle. At the time of the incident, she was riding her bike with two young children.

According to Jeryln's account in a video she posted, the attack occurred after she allowed another motorist to pass her while he was attempting to overtake her vehicle. The driver stopped his vehicle, confronted her, and struck her in the face, causing severe bleeding. He also pulled her hair, leaving her shaken and injured.

Jeryln is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Baner. The incident has sparked outrage and concern over the safety of women and bikers in Pune, with many calling for stricter action against road rage offenders.

"What is happening to the city? Today it's me, tomorrow it could be you," Jeryln wrote in the caption of her video. She also expressed her concern over the safety of women and bikers in Pune given such aggressive behavior by fellow motorists.