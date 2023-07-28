Pune Shocker! Wife Raped In Front Of Husband For Not Paying Loan, VIDEO made VIRAL

A horrifying case has been reported from Pune in Maharashtra, where a woman was raped in front of her husband who could not repay the loan. The accused threatened the 34-year-old woman with a knife and allegedly raped her in front of her husband and made a video of the incident and viralized it on social media. Police gave this information on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Hadapsar in February this year, when 47-year-old accused Imtiyaz Sheikh allegedly gave a friendly (interest-free) loan of Rs 40,000 to the victim’s husband. However, the couple were unable to repay the loan amount, after which Sheikh started abusing and threatening them. In February, he called them to a deserted place in Hadapsar Government Colony and again demanded the outstanding money from them, but they did not have the money to pay. After that Sheikh allegedly took out a knife, threatened to kill the husband and raped the woman there. During this, he also made an MMS of the incident from his phone.

Later, the accused again demanded to have sex with the woman repeatedly and when she refused, he posted the video on social media sites. Police inspector Ravindra Shelke said that finally gathering courage, the victim reached Hadapsar police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday. Shelke said, ‘We traced the accused and arrested him… He was produced in court, which gave him two days’ remand till tomorrow (Thursday) and further investigation is on.’

