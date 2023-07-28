trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641751
NewsIndia
PUNE SHOCKED

Pune Shocker! Wife Raped In Front Of Husband For Not Paying Loan, VIDEO made VIRAL

The accused threatened the 34-year-old woman with a knife and allegedly raped her in front of her husband and made a video of the incident and viralized it on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pune Shocker! Wife Raped In Front Of Husband For Not Paying Loan, VIDEO made VIRAL

A horrifying case has been reported from Pune in Maharashtra, where a woman was raped in front of her husband who could not repay the loan. The accused threatened the 34-year-old woman with a knife and allegedly raped her in front of her husband and made a video of the incident and viralized it on social media. Police gave this information on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Hadapsar in February this year, when 47-year-old accused Imtiyaz Sheikh allegedly gave a friendly (interest-free) loan of Rs 40,000 to the victim’s husband. However, the couple were unable to repay the loan amount, after which Sheikh started abusing and threatening them. In February, he called them to a deserted place in Hadapsar Government Colony and again demanded the outstanding money from them, but they did not have the money to pay. After that Sheikh allegedly took out a knife, threatened to kill the husband and raped the woman there. During this, he also made an MMS of the incident from his phone.

Later, the accused again demanded to have sex with the woman repeatedly and when she refused, he posted the video on social media sites. Police inspector Ravindra Shelke said that finally gathering courage, the victim reached Hadapsar police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday. Shelke said, ‘We traced the accused and arrested him… He was produced in court, which gave him two days’ remand till tomorrow (Thursday) and further investigation is on.’

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona