Punit Balan

Punit Balan's Indrani Balan Foundation Donates 30 Oxygen Concentrators to Indian Army in Kashmir

Punit Balan pledged help in these difficult times of Covid and has donated 15 Oxygen concentrators for the Army Run Covid facilities in Baramullah.

Punit Balan&#039;s Indrani Balan Foundation Donates 30 Oxygen Concentrators to Indian Army in Kashmir

Punit Balan began his association with the Indian Army initiatives in Kashmir earlier this year and under his Indrani Balan Foundation entered into an agreement with Chinar Corps to support the 5 Goodwill Schools at Uri, Tregham, Wayne, Hajinar and Baramullah which is for special children. This activity is being conducted under the NATION FIRST initiative of the Indrani Balan Foundation.

Taking the association further and his commitment for the betterment of Kashmir, he pledged help in these difficult times of Covid and has donated 15 Oxygen concentrators for the Army Run Covid facilities in Baramullah, 10 oxygen concentrators to Chinar Corps at Srinagar and 5 to other army sectors and also to CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) at Srinagar airport.

This gesture by Indrani Balan Foundation was appreciated by the Core Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey.

Punit Balan said that while he is extending his resources and helping at various levels in Maharashtra, he feels it is his duty as a citizen of the country to help in every capacity possible towards medical help required by the Army for the Awaam of Kashmir.

(Disclaimer: This is featured article)

