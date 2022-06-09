हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

Punjab: 20 people rounded up; weapons, cash seized from Mohali housing societies

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it rounded up 20 people and recovered seven weapons, reports PTI. 

Punjab: 20 people rounded up; weapons, cash seized from Mohali housing societies

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it rounded up 20 people and recovered seven weapons and Rs 21 lakh in cash during a special cordon and search operation carried out in three housing societies of Mohali district. Police said the operation was carried out to instil a sense of safety and security among people. The operation was led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and conducted jointly by police forces of three districts – Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar.

The teams rounded-up at least 20 persons on suspicion after conducting the operation at three societies – Mohali Eden Court, Jal Vayu Vihar and Homeland, said police.

Police also impounded 10 vehicles and recovered 18 grams of opium, seven weapons and Rs 21 lakh in cash, it said. The income tax department has been informed about the cash recovery.

DIG Bhullar said police had received information from reliable sources that some of the tenants are staying there without a verification process and some have even further sublet their flats.

He said each society was cordoned off and a thorough search operation was carried out.

He said initially they started this operation from three societies and it will be continued in coming days.

The DIG said that residents' welfare societies have also appreciated the effort of the Punjab Police.

 

