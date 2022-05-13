New Delhi: The body of a missing 25-year old man was recovered from a drain inside a gunny bag by the Moga Police on Thursday (May 12, 2022) after his suspected death due to drug consumption. The youth's body was discovered four days after he went missing. The police informed that his three friends, who allegedly gave him drugs, panicked after he died and dumped his body in a drain after putting it inside a gunny bad.

According to a report in The Indian Express, since the youth bwent missing on May 8, his father alleged he has been forced to go from one police station to the next because policemen refused to lodge the FIR.

“I was humiliated…I felt like dying, no one helped,” the father was quoted as saying in the report.

The report also added that Amandeep Singh was a resident of Mehna village and went missing on May 8. His body recovered four days after that from a drain. Following the recovery of the body, the police registered an FIR on the statement of his father Tarsem Singh, who is an ex-serviceman who is currently working as a security guard at a bank.

The youth’s father named three people, namely Des Raj, Ashok and Jassi, in the FIR and said that his son was a drug addict. The father also alleged that these three people used to give him drugs (chitta) forcibly.

Even after the father repeatedly warned the trio against involving his son in drugs, they again called Amandeep to Saddan Wali Basti on Lal Singh Road of Moga on May 8. After Amandeep did not return home and his car was recovered, the father approached the police. Following which on Wednesday past midnight, the police officials called him to inform that his son’s body had been recovered from a drain.