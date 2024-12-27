Advertisement
Punjab: 8 Killed, 18 Injured As Bus Falls Into Drain In Bathinda

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2024, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Punjab: 8 Killed, 18 Injured As Bus Falls Into Drain In Bathinda Pc- PTI

At least eight people lost their lives in a bus accident on Friday in Bathinda, Punjab. The incident occurred when a bus fell into a drain after crashing through the railing of a bridge.

According to Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill, five passengers died at the scene, while three others succumbed to severe injuries during treatment. 

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus veered off the road and crashed into the bridge’s railing, causing it to plummet into a filthy drain below. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been determined, but authorities are investigating the circumstances. The identities of the victims have not been confirmed by district officials at this time.

Casualties and Injuries

According to a report by HT, the MLA shared that five individuals were confirmed dead at the scene, while three others passed away in the hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Around 18 injured passengers are currently receiving medical care at the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital in Bathinda. Health officials have ensured that all necessary medical attention is being provided to the injured.

The local authorities are working to identify the deceased and determine the cause of the accident

