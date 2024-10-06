Punjab: AAP Leader Hospitalised After Being Shot During Argument With Akali Leader
Punjab AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar was shot during an argument.
Punjab AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar was injured after being struck by a bullet allegedly fired by a Shiromani Akali Dal leader during a heated argument in Fazilka district.
Local AAP leader suffered a bullet wound and was initially treated at a government hospital in Jalalabad before being referred to a medical center in Ludhiana due to his critical condition.
The shooting reportedly took place outside the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) following a heated argument.
"Violence has no place in our democracy. The unfortunate attack on our sarpanch candidate in Jalalabad is deeply concerning.
The @AamAadmiParty believes in peace, development, and fairness for all.
We stand strong against criminal mindsets and urge… pic.twitter.com/PxaG7YMbjd— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) October 5, 2024
AAP Punjab senior spokesperson, Neel Garg said in a post on X, “Violence has no place in our democracy. The unfortunate attack on our sarpanch candidate in Jalalabad is deeply concerning. The @AamAadmiParty believes in peace, development, and fairness for all. We stand strong against criminal mindsets and urge authorities to take swift action.”
