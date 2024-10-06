Advertisement
Punjab: AAP Leader Hospitalised After Being Shot During Argument With Akali Leader

Punjab AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar was shot during an argument.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Punjab: AAP Leader Hospitalised After Being Shot During Argument With Akali Leader

Punjab AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar was injured after being struck by a bullet allegedly fired by a Shiromani Akali Dal leader during a heated argument in Fazilka district.

Local AAP leader suffered a bullet wound and was initially treated at a government hospital in Jalalabad before being referred to a medical center in Ludhiana due to his critical condition. 

The shooting reportedly took place outside the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) following a heated argument.

 

 

AAP Punjab senior spokesperson, Neel Garg said in a post on X, “Violence has no place in our democracy. The unfortunate attack on our sarpanch candidate in Jalalabad is deeply concerning. The @AamAadmiParty believes in peace, development, and fairness for all. We stand strong against criminal mindsets and urge authorities to take swift action.” 

