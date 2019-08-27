close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole plea

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged at the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak. He is convicted in two rape cases and in a murder case of a journalist. 

Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects Gurmeet Ram Rahim&#039;s parole plea

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday rejected the parole plea of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The plea had been filed by his wife Harjit Kaur earlier in August on the grounds that Ram Rahim's mother Naseeb Kaur had to undergo medical treatment. 

In Ram Rahim's defense, Harjit told the court that he is eligible for parole as his mother wants to undergo the treatment in the presence of her son. However, rejecting the plea, the high court said that her treatment will be done by a doctor and Ram Rahim isn't one. 

The court also added that the Dera Sacha Sauda chief owns a big hospital and so, his mother can get the treatment there in presence of the family members and the hospital staff.

Live TV

Further, the court questioned Harjit's move of filing the plea on Ram Rahim's behalf when the latter is alive.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged at the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak. He is convicted in two rape cases and in a murder case of a journalist. 

In July, he had applied for a parole of 42 days to look after his fields in Sirsa. However, he withdrew the application later.   

Tags:
Gurmeet Ram Rahim SinghDera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim SinghGurmeet Ram Rahim Singh parole plea
Next
Story

Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case: Day 13 hearing in Supreme Court

Must Watch

PT22M45S

PM Modi visits Arun Jaitley's family at his house, pays homage