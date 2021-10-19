Punjab assembly polls 2022: SAD announces four more candidates

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday (October 19) announced four more candidates for the upcoming assembly elections to be held early next year.

The announcement was made by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, taking the total number of candidates declared so far to 74.

Baldev Singh Mann will contest polls from Sunam seat while Harpal Juneja from Patiala Urban seat, said senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Gobind Singh Longwal will be fielded from Lehra and Hardev Singh Megh from the Balluana assembly constituency.

The party had earlier announced an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight in 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

