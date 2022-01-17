Punjab Assembly polls: AAP's CM face to be announced on Tuesday, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (January 17, 2022) said that the AAP's CM face for Punjab will be announced on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said that the Punjab CM face will be announced at 12 pm.

This comes a day after party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said that around 15 lakh people have so far responded to the AAP's "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive.

In the drive, the party had asked people to name their choice for its chief ministerial face for the February 14 Punjab Assembly polls.

"In the 72 hours since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the phone number 7074870748 to know the opinion of the people of Punjab as regards who should be the party's chief ministerial face for the upcoming election, around 15 lakh people have voiced their views," Cheema had said on Sunday.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had asked people who should be the party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab polls, even as he had said that his own choice for the post is Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal had ruled himself out of the race as the AAP launched the "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive and said the name of the candidate for the top post will be announced after getting the feedback of people.

The mobile number was launched by the party on which people can give their opinion till 5 pm on Monday by recording their voice and sending text or WhatsApp messages as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

AAP releases 10th list of candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party has released its 10th list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections. The list contains the names of three candidates and the party has fielded Joginder Singh Maan from Phagwara, Gurpreet Singh Gogi from Ludhiana West and Ajitpal Singh Kohli from Patiala Urban. Joginder, notably, is a former Congress leader.

EC discusses Punjab Assembly poll date rescheduling

Meanwhile, the request to postpone the Punjab Assembly elections is being discussed by the Election Commission. The request for postponement of polls has been put forth to the poll panel by several parties including AAP, Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress.

The request has been made as many people from the Scheduled Caste community from State are likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

