Punjab Assembly polls: BJP workers allegedly attacked in Pathankot

New Delhi: As the poll battle for Punjab grows intense, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly attacked on Wednesday (February 2) by some anti-social elements in Pathankhot during a gathering for the upcoming assembly polls, reported ANI.

The alleged brawl left at least 4 people injured.

Punjab: Some people attacked BJP workers at a poll gathering that was to be addressed by State BJP chief & party candidate Ashwani Sharma, resulting in injuries to 4 people in Pathankot yesterday "It shows that the administration is unable to maintain law & order," Sharma said pic.twitter.com/Zh0ZJuwtxu — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

The attack allegedly took place during an in-party poll gathering, which was to be addressed by State BJP chief and party candidate Ashwani Sharma.

BJP leader Sharma accused the current Congress government in Punjab of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

"It shows that the administration is unable to maintain law and order," Sharma said

Blurry visuals released by news agency ANI shows disruptions at the poll gathering venue while some men, presumably BJP workers lying on hospital beds undergoing necessary treatment.

The culprits have not been identified yet.

The reports come as the assembly polls in Punjab are due in some weeks.

All the 117 constituencies of the northern state will go to the polls on February 20 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

BJP, which lost its ally Shiromani Akali Dal after the implementation of three farm laws, will contest these elections in alliance with Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress.

