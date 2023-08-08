Punjab Bandh On 9 August Latest News: What Is Open And What Is Close? Check Here

Dalit and Christian community organisations have called for Punjab bandh on August 9 in the wake of the violent clashes and brutal treatment meted out to several women in Manipur. The Christian brotherhood organisation formed the Manipur Insaf Morcha and announced the Punjab bandh. Manipur Insaaf Morcha President Surjit Thapar said that on August 9, the transports will remain closed from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. However, the state government has not supported the bandh call. This means the band has no support from the government. Now, let's tell you what will be open and what will be closed during Punjab Bandh tomorrow:

Schools and Colleges: The state government has decided to keep all schools closed in the wake of the bandh call. Following this, many private schools have also announced to keep their institutions closed tomorrow. However, the colleges are likely to remain open as the state government has not taken any decision in this regard.

Transport Services: The public transport services including state roadways buses and trains will continue to operate as usual as no orders have been issued to suspend the services. However, it's likely that commuters may have to wait for a long time as the number of buses/autos/cabs on the road may be lesser than on other days due to the bandh call. It's also likely that some roads may be blocked due to protests affecting the transport services. Therefore, if you are planning to go out, plan your travel wisely.



Banks: The government and private banks are likely to remain open today unless an order is issued to close them. However, there may be a staff crunch as some employees may not report to the office due to the bandh call or may face transportation issues.

Petrol Pumps: Fuel retail outlets are likely to remain open. However, the petrol pumps may be forced to close down in areas where there may be huge protests.

Shops and Malls: While local shops are likely to remain open, those in organised markets and shopping malls may remain closed to avoid untoward incidents.

Hospitals: Emergency services like hospital and fire brigade services will continue to operate as per normal routine.

After the bandh was announced, numerous associations representing the Ravidassia and Valmiki communities, including the Balmiki Tiger Force, Satguru Kabir Tiger Force, and Ravidassia Youth Foundation, have also joined in expressing their solidarity in protesting against the violent incidents in Manipur. Additionally, the Communist Coordination Committee (CCC), consisting of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) and Marxist Communist Party of India-United (MCPI-U), has also lent its support to the call for the bandh.