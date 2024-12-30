Punjab Bandh Today: Farmers Block Roads, Traffic Hit, 150 Trains Canceled — Check Key Updates

Punjab Bandh Today: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced a complete bandh on Monday in the state and assured that the required emergency services will remain functional. The call for a total shutdown has gained support from a wide range of groups, including traders, transporters, employee unions, toll plaza workers, labourers, ex-servicemen, sarpanches, teachers' unions, and various social organisations.

The bandh was announced last week by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), who have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13. Earlier, security forces had stopped their march to Delhi.

Here Is The Key Updates Of Punjab Bandh

- The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm.

- The Railways cancelled 150 trains on Monday due to a Punjab bandh called by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

- Protesters plan to block rail tracks (rail roko) at several locations from 7 am to 4 pm, disrupting both passenger and goods trains.

- Farmers blocked roads at several locations across the state as part of their Punjab bandh call which resulted a traffic disruptions.

- Farmers staged a sit-in at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza, disrupting vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway.