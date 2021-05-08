हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bird flu

Punjab: Bird flu detected at Ludhiana's poultry farm, panel formed to oversee culling

Ludhiana: The district authorities in Ludhiana were left scrambling when some samples from a poultry farm tested positive for bird flu. The authorities formed a committee for a culling and containment operations.

On Friday, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed that the samples from a poultry farm at Qila Raipur, about 25 km from Ludhiana were infected with bird flu, PTI reported.

The Punjab government has notified the poultry farm as an infected area, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma told PTI.

While a committee has been formed oversee the culling exercise led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarkartar Singh.

Sharma said the committee will ensure that no live or dead bird, unprocessed poultry meat, eggs, feeds or any other material taken out and brought into the poultry farm. 

 

Third wave of COVID-19 to hit India by October, IIT Kanpur study predicts

