Punjab Board class 12 results 2020: Check PSEB website pseb.ac.in for marks and pass percentage

New Delhi: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce Class 12 board results on Monday (July 20). The board will release the results on official website of PSEB, which is - pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced the cancellation of the remaining examination of Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Henceforth, the Punjab Education Board decided to declare the PSEB 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subject formula, a pattern suggested by the Centre a few days ago.

PSEB class 12 results: How to check

Step 1: Students should first visit the official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2: They should click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Students should enter their required details

Step 4: They should ensure that details entered match the information provided on their PSEB 12th admit card

Step 5: Submit and view your result, and you should download a copy your result

Last year, 86.41 per cent of students had passed the PSEB 12th examination. The pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers. Sarvjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana, Aman from Mukhtasar, and Muskan Soni from Nakodar, had bagged the first position securing 98.89 per cent marks.