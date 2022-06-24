PSEB 10th and 12th Term 2 Results 2022: PSEB Punjab Board Term 2 results likely to be announced on June 25, 2022. However, the Punjab Board is yet to announce the official result date. When the PSEB 10th and 12th results will be declared, candidates can check their result via official website, pseb.ac.in. It is important to note that PSEB Class 10 Term 2 Exam was conducted from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022, and the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Exam was from April 22, 2022, to May 23, 2022. This year, the Board has declared the PSEB 10th Result 2022 for Term 1 exams on May 18, 2022. Meanwhile, the Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 1 was declared on May 11, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Punjab School Education Board.

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.

Enter your login information, such as your roll number.

Now select the submit option.

Your PSEB Class 10, 12, and 13 Results will appear on the screen.

Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

Students must note that the result link will be made active after the results are announced. The Punjab Board will issue the mark sheet/scoreboard to the school and students will have to collect them from their individual schools.