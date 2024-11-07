Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2817218https://zeenews.india.com/india/punjab-bsf-recovers-2-drones-from-amritsar-border-2817218.html
NewsIndia
BSF

Punjab: BSF Recovers 2 Drones from Amritsar Border

According to an official release, the drones were recovered from Dhanoe Khurd and Rattankund areas of Amritsar.

|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 04:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Punjab: BSF Recovers 2 Drones from Amritsar Border Representational Image. (ANI)

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones from two locations based in the Amritsar border on November 6, officials said. According to an official release, the drones were recovered from Dhanoe Khurd and Rattankund areas of Amritsar.

"1 drone, China made DJI Mavic 3 Classic was recovered at about 09:50 am, from a farming field adjacent to the village- Dhanoe Khurd of district Amritsar. Another drone, a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic was also recovered at about 09:50 am from a farming field adjacent to the village- Rattankhurd of Amritsar district," the release mentioned. The BSF said that both drones are presumed to have collapsed due to the activation of technical countermeasures deployed on the border.

"On Nov 6, BSF Punjab troops, with vital intel from the BSF intelligence wing, seized two drones from farming fields of border villages of Amritsar. Both drones were of China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic models," BSF said in a post on X.

With its reliable intelligence set up and dedicated troops, the BSF is resolute to eradicate the menace of intruding rogue drones from across the border, the release added.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: Khalistani Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK