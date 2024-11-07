Punjab: BSF Recovers 2 Drones from Amritsar Border

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones from two locations based in the Amritsar border on November 6, officials said. According to an official release, the drones were recovered from Dhanoe Khurd and Rattankund areas of Amritsar.

"1 drone, China made DJI Mavic 3 Classic was recovered at about 09:50 am, from a farming field adjacent to the village- Dhanoe Khurd of district Amritsar. Another drone, a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic was also recovered at about 09:50 am from a farming field adjacent to the village- Rattankhurd of Amritsar district," the release mentioned. The BSF said that both drones are presumed to have collapsed due to the activation of technical countermeasures deployed on the border.

"On Nov 6, BSF Punjab troops, with vital intel from the BSF intelligence wing, seized two drones from farming fields of border villages of Amritsar. Both drones were of China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic models," BSF said in a post on X.

With its reliable intelligence set up and dedicated troops, the BSF is resolute to eradicate the menace of intruding rogue drones from across the border, the release added.