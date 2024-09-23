Punjab Cabinet Rejig Likely Today: Bhagwant Mann To Drop 4 Ministers, Induct New Faces

Punjab Cabinet Reshuffle: The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab cabinet is expected to witness a reshuffle on Monday evening. In the reshuffle, the Punjab cabinet will include five new ministers, while four ministers are likely to be dropped by the Aam Aadmi Party, news agency ANI reported, citing the Punjab government sources.

The sources further stated that Ministers Balkaur Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, and Anmol Gagan Maan are likely to be removed. The five new people who will be inducted are Hardeep Singh Mundian, Tarunpreet S Sondh, Ravjot, Barinder Goyal, and Mohinder Bhagat.

The oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 5 PM in Raj Bhavan, Punjab government sources told ANI.

In Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, the AAP registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Earlier on September 12, in a major reshuffle the Punjab government transferred 38 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer.

On September 7, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also assured the youth of job security and criticised the previous government for not being considerate towards the youth of the state while speaking at an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Chandigarh.

According to the government, a total of 293 appointment letters were made during the ceremony. Out of which 263 of them were under the health department, 9 were under technical education, and the other 21 letters were under the water supply department.

(With ANI Inputs)