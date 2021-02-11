Punjab case: NIA files charge sheet against 6 accused of hoisting Khalistani flag at DC Office complex in Moga

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the charge sheet against six accused in a case related to the hoisting of Khalistani flag at the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex in Punjab's Moga by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) cadres on August 14, 2020. The case was filed by the NIA on September 5, 2020.

The charge sheet was filed before NIA Special Judge Mohali under section 120B r/w 109, 124A, 153B, 201, 204, 212 IPC and substantial offences thereof, Section 10, 13 of UAPA and Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971. The six accused are--Inderjit Singh, Jaspal Singh aka Ampa, Akashdeep Singh aka Munna, Jagwinder Singh aka Jagga, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and Harpreet Singh aka Rana aka Ranjit Singh aka Harmeet Singh.

The investigation has revealed that accused Inderjit, Jaspal and Akashdeep were radicalized members of SFJ, a proscribed unlawful association and conspired with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh of SFJ. In furtherance of the conspiracy, the trio were involved in hoisting the Khalistani Flag and also tearing of India's National Flag hoisted in premises of the office.

They have made a video of the incident and sent it to Pannun and Rana which was broadcasted by them on various social media platforms like YouTube, US Media International and SFJ Channel to propagate the secessionist agenda of SFJ and in support of Referendum-2020 for making the separate State of Khalistan. Pannun and Rana have also sent funds through money transfer services to accused Inderjit and Jaspal after commissioning of the crime.

During the investigation, various electronic devices like laptop, hard disc, mobile phones containing incriminating material were seized from the accused persons establishing their strong involvement in the commission of the crime. It is pertinent to mention that on September 5, NIA took up the investigation of the case of Police station Moga. Further investigation in the case is on.