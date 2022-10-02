NewsIndia
BHAGWANT MANN

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann performs Garba-Bhangra fusion dance at event in Gujarat - Watch

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are on a two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bhagwant Mann along with Punjab's AAP MP Raghav Chadha showed off their Garba dance skills on stage
  • In a viral video, Mann was seen partaking in the Navaratri festivities and performing a fusion of Bhangra and Garba

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann along with Punjab's AAP MP Raghav Chadha showed off their Garba dance skills on stage at an event in Vadodara, Gujarat. In a viral video, Mann was seen partaking in the Navaratri festivities and performing a fusion of Bhangra and Garba on stage as the audience cheered him on.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha even tweeted a video of the event and wrote, "Participated in the Garba program at the end of the day in Vadodara today and wished Maa Amba everyone's happiness and good health."

 

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are on a two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state.

The two leaders will address public gatherings in Surendranagar city and Khedbrahma town in Sabarkantha district. Mann will also be present during the rallies, the Gujarat party unit said in a statement.

Before the rallies, the two leaders will address a press conference in Rajkot.

Also Read: AAP to build govt schools, hospitals in each village: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

AAP's Rajya Sabha member and Gujarat co-incharge Raghav Chadha will also address a press conference in Surat, the party said.

Kejriwal and Mann on Saturday addressed public meetings at Gandhidham in Kutch district and Joshipura in Junagadh district.

Kejriwal had promised the construction of 20,000 mohalla clinics on the lines of Delhi across Gujarat, government-run schools in each village of the state, and also assured "free and unlimited" healthcare for all.

He has also offered a number of other "guarantees" to the people of Gujarat during his multiple visits to the state in the recent past.

(With PTI inputs)

