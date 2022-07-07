New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other top AAP leaders congratulated Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his wedding to Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday (July 7). Mann and Kaur tied the knot in a private ceremony without the usual 'band, bajaa, baraat' in Chandigarh. The pictures that surfaced on social media showed the Punjab CM and his bride at the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, AAP convenor and Delhi CM wrote in a tweet in Hindi, “Wishing Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Bhabhi a very happy marriage. May God keep you both happy and give you all the happiness in the world,” Kejriwal said.

भगवंत मान और गुरप्रीत भाभी को विवाह की ढेरों शुभकामनायें। आप दोनों को भगवान खूब खुश रखे और दुनिया की सारी ख़ुशियाँ दें। https://t.co/7WjPTjuMGp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2022

Earlier talking to the reporters, the Delhi CM had said for his Punjab counterpart, "He is embarking on a new journey today. I wish him a happy married life."

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Best wishes to Punjab Chief Minister and dear brother @BhagwantMann ji and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur ji for the beginning of their married life. May God bless you with all the happiness, prosperity and success of the world in this new journey of life.”

Sharing a picture with the bride and groom, AAP MP Raghav Chadha wished the couple a “happy and blessed married life.” Earlier, he told the mediapersons that Mann’s mother is the happiest as she saw her son resettling in life.

Wishing @BhagwantMann Sahab and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur ji a happy and blessed married life. pic.twitter.com/epO6IDrMyi July 7, 2022

While Mann chose a yellow turban with 'kalgi' and a gold-coloured kurta pyjama for his wedding, Kaur donned a red-coloured dress.

Mann (48) has become the first chief minister of Punjab to get married while in office. His bride Dr Gurpreet Kaur hails from Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra. This is Mann's second marriage. He and his first wife separated in 2015 and have two children-- daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).

Gurpreet Kaur has two elder sisters who are settled abroad. Kaur completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana in 2018, as per PTI.

The low-key wedding was attended by Mann's mother and sister and a few other guests including Kejriwal and his family and Raghav Chadha.

(With agency inputs)