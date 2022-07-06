NewsIndia
BHAGWANT MANN

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married second time tomorrow; know all about Mann's bride

Bhagwant Mann's marriage will take place in a small private ceremony in his house and only close family members will attend the ceremony.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:27 PM IST
  • CM Mann will be marrying Dr Gurpreet Kaur
  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to attend the wedding
  • Mann had separated from his first wife nearly six years back

Trending Photos

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married second time tomorrow; know all about Mann's bride

Bhagwant Mann's Marriage: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to tie the knot the second time. Mann got divorced six years ago and his first wife and children live in America. Both of Bhagwant Mann's children had come to the swearing-in ceremony when he took oath as the chief minister.

Who is Bhagwant Mann Ki dulhania?

According to news reports, it was the desire of Harpal Kaur, mother of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, that he settles down again. CM Mann will be marrying Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who has reportedly been the choice of the Chief Minister's mother and sister.

Bhagwant Mann will get married in a private ceremony

Bhagwant Mann's marriage will take place in a small private ceremony in his house and only close family members will attend the ceremony. Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to be a part of the wedding ceremony and will bless the bride and groom.

 

Bhagwant MannArvind KejriwalBhagwant Mann marriageBhagwant Mann wife

