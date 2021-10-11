Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's son ties knot, Navjot Singh Sidhu stays away

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's son Navjit Singh on Sunday (October 10, 2021) got married in Mohali. The 'anand karaj' according to Sikh rituals was performed at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan. With his son seated next to him, chief minister Channi himself drove the SUV to the gurdwara.

Channi's son Navjit has reportedly tied the knot with engineering graduate Simrandheer Kaur, a resident of Amlala village near Dera Bassi in Mohali district.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Congress general secretary Harish Rawat, deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni, ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Brahm Mohindra, Pargat Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, MLA Rana Gurmit Sodhi, MP Manish Tewari, were among those who attended the simple marriage ceremony.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also attended the marriage and had 'langar' (community kitchen) with the couple and Channi's family at the gurdwara.



(Photos: ANI)

However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu didn't attend the event as he was away in Jammu to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

"Darshan of the primordial mother during Navratras is synergising ... Washes away all the dirt from the soul !! Blessed to be at the lotus feet of Mata Vaishno Devi," Sidhu said in a tweet and shared a picture.

Darshan of the primordial mother during Navratras is synergising ... Washes away all the dirt from the soul !! Blessed to be at the lotus feet of Mata Vaishno Devi#JaiMataDevi pic.twitter.com/MP5VcDzy9F — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 10, 2021

(With agency inputs)

