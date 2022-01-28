हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab Assembly election 2022

Punjab CM's brother files nomination as independent candidate, says no differences with Channi

Manohar Singh on Friday (January 28) filed his nomination papers from Bassi Pathana seat as an independent candidate. The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana seat in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Punjab CM&#039;s brother files nomination as independent candidate, says no differences with Channi
Pic courtesy: ANI

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh on Friday filed his nomination papers from Bassi Pathana seat as an independent candidate. The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana seat in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

After being denied the ticket, Singh had earlier said he would contest as an independent from this assembly constituency. Singh told the reporters on Friday that he was fighting the elections from Bassi Pathana seat according to the "wishes" of the people of the constituency.
Replying to a question, Singh said he was not upset with anyone. "There is no revolt," he further said. Singh in last year had resigned as senior medical officer from Kharar civil hospital.

"I'll contest independently from Bassi Pathana. I made sure there's no mention of my brother's name in my posters, but some people have made banners using my brother's name along with mine; there are no differences between me and my brother," Manohar Singh was quoted by ANI.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab Assembly election 2022punjab election 2022Punjab election 2022 dateManohar Singh
Next
Story

Covid-19 updates: Delhi, Mumbai see decline in new cases, positivity rate below 10%

Must Watch

PT20M48S

Zee Opinion Poll: Manipur - 33% of people want N Biren Singh to be the CM