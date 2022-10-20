NewsIndia
PUNJAB

Punjab cop 'Accidentally' fires at mobile shop employee in Amritsar- WATCH Video

A police officer was seen in the shop pulling a gun out of his pocket and setting it on the counter, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A police officer was suspended after he unintentionally fired his rifle at a young man
  • The police officer was captured on camera in the store pulling a gun out of his pocket and setting it on the counter
  • The accused police official has been suspended

Trending Photos

Punjab cop 'Accidentally' fires at mobile shop employee in Amritsar- WATCH Video

Amritsar: A police officer was suspended after he unintentionally fired his rifle at a young man operating a mobile shop in Amritsar, Punjab. A youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged accidental firing by a policeman in Punjab's Amritsar, said the officials. The accused police official has been suspended. We've recovered the CCTV footage, said  Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar. The police officer was captured on camera in the store pulling a gun out of his pocket and setting it on the counter. He allegedly "misfired" at the victim, who was working in the mobile store, during this time. The injured person was taken to the hospital.

The policeman promptly takes the pistol away after the man next to him picks it up and accidently fires the trigger, hurting a youth who cannot be seen on the CCTV footage.“Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious”, said Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar

A similar event happened earlier this month in Jammu and Kashmir, where a police officer's rifle "accidentally" went off, injuring a civilian who later died from his injuries. "The accused policeman has been suspended and necessary action will be taken against him based on the statements of eye witnesses and family," said Singh.

 

Live Tv

PunjabAmritsarViral videoPunjab PoliceYouth Shot Deadaccidental firingaccidental firing punjabGun Firinggun firing punjabPunjab cop

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?