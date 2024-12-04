Punjab Cop Who Foiled Attack On Sukhbir Badal Reveals How Shooter Entered With Pistol, Says 'Officers Warned Us...'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President, Sukhbir Singh Badal, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at the Golden Temple on Wednesday when a man tried to open fire at him. However, the attack was foiled by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, Jasbir Singh, who remarked that they were warned by senior officers of such a possibility. Punjab Police ASI Jasbir Singh, who was on duty with Sukhbir Badal, played a key role in foiling the attack.

Sharing details of the incident, ASI Jasbir said, "I was performing my duty with sir. Earlier, senior officers had briefed us to stay alert as there could be attempts by undesirable individuals to create a disturbance. Since it was beyond the dignity of the Darbar Sahib to conduct checks or stop someone, the assailant managed to enter with a pistol."

"The moment he drew the gun, I intervened to stop him. More people joined to overpower him, and he was arrested, and the weapon was seized," the cop added. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, who was seated near the temple entrance dressed in a blue 'sewadar' uniform and holding a spear, ducked for cover as the assailant brandished a pistol.

The shooter, who was swiftly overpowered by the brave policeman and bystanders was subsequently arrested. Videos of the incident show the wheelchair-bound Sukhbir Badal ducking as the shooter pulled out his weapon. The timely intervention of temple officials and security personnel, including ASI Jasbir Singh, prevented a major tragedy.

The shooter has been identified as Narain Singh Chaura, allegedly a former militant, who faces many cases and has remained underground all these years. According to police, Chaura had crossed over to Pakistan in 1984 and was instrumental in smuggling weapons and explosives into Punjab during the initial phase of militancy.

He was allegedly associated with the Khalistan Liberation Force and the Akal Federation. The accused is currently in custody, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the attack. Further details are awaited.