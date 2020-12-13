हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Punjab DIG (Prisons), suspended on graft charges, quits in support of protesting farmers

Punjab Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) announced that he has quit from service in support of farmers protesting against three new farm laws.

Chandigarh: Punjab Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar on Sunday (December 13, 2020) said he has quit in support of farmers protesting against three new farm laws.

Jakhar said he tendered his resignation to the state government on Saturday.

Notably, Jakhar is currently under suspension on graft charges. He was suspended for allegedly taking bribes from jail officials.

While, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas are camping at at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws.

The farmers have said that major highways linking the national capital will be blocked from Sunday and they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when they have called for a nationwide protest. 

Earlier, Akali Dal stalwart and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had said that he has returned his Padma Vibhushan award "in protest against the Centre's farm laws."

SAD (Democratic) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had also announced that he would return the Padma Bhushan award to express solidarity with farmers.

Several international players from Punjab have also extended their support to the farmers' agitation.

