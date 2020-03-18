Punjab drones case: NIA files chargesheet against 9 Khalistan Zindabad Force terrorists

In a breakthrough in the Punjab drones case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed chargesheet against nine members of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in a special NIA court in Mohali. The terrorists are Akashdeep Singh, Balwant Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Balbir Singh, Maan Singh, Gurdev Singh, Shubhdeep Singh, Sajanpreet Singh and Romandeep Singh.

The case was initially registered by state special operation cell of Punjab Police based on the input of intelligence agencies. The agencies had said that Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, Pakistan-based KZF chief, in connivance with Gurmeet Singh, had smuggled consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and fake Indian currency notes into the Indian territory via drones originating from across the border in Pakistan. These consignments were received by their associates Akashdeep, Balwant, Harbhajan, Balbir and Subhdeep in India.

In order to revive terrorism in Punjab, the KZF is preparing to launch a terrorist attack to create an atmosphere of disharmony, communal tension and instability in the state. Subsequently, the accused associates were arrested at Chohla Sahib, Tarn Taran district in 2019 along with the consignments.

Investigation revealed that Akashdeep was recruited in KZF by accused Maan Singh and Gurdev Singh and the conspiracy of the instant crime was hatched in Amritsar Central Jail when all three were in judicial custody, accused in other crimes.



The investigation has also revealed the consignments were sent through a total of eight sorties of drones during a span of five days in the August and September 2019. These consignments were received by accused Sajanpreet Singh and Romandeep Singh along with Akashdeep and Subhdeep.

A further investigation against the absconding accused Gurmeet and Ranjit and other suspects are still going on.