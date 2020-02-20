हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab Police

Punjab former DIG, four others convicted for abetting suicide of a family in 2004

In 2004, five members of a family residing in Amritsar committed suicide and blamed the then SSP Kulatar Singh for their deaths.

Punjab former DIG, four others convicted for abetting suicide of a family in 2004
File photo

A local court in Punjab sentenced a former DIG and four others to eight years of imprisonment in a suicide case dating back to 2004. 

While another accused, a serving DSP of the Punjab Police has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Accused persons, former DIG Kultar Singh, DSP Hardev Singh, Parminder Kaur, Palwinder Singh, Mohinder Singh and Sabreen Kaur were convicted in the case on Monday.

In 2004, five members of a family residing at Chowk Moni area of Amritsar were found to have committed suicide. The deceased were identified as Hardip Singh, his mother, his wife Romi and his two minor sons.

Before taking the extreme step, the family had written several letters to people accusing the then SSP Kulatar Singh of driving them to commit the extreme step. Also, they had written on the walls of their home, blaming Kulatar.

When Hardev Singh, who was the SHO then, reached the site, he tried to erase Kulatar Singh's name from the suicide notes but he could not succeed because of the presence of media.

A case was registered after extreme pressure was mounted on the Amritsar police by the public, but the accused were not arrested.

According to the case diary, Hardip Singh had allegedly murdered his father and was seen by a relative when he was disposing of the body. 

Police were informed, the then SSP Kulatar Singh started blackmailing Hardip. 

Fed up with the police's behaviour, the family took the extreme step on October 30, 2004.

(With inputs from agency)

Tags:
Punjab Police2004 family suicide casePunjab Police DSPKultar Singh
Next
Story

BREAKING NEWS: Air India suspends all flights to China till June 20 amid coronavirus scare: Sources

Must Watch

PT19M58S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): 'The last attempt' to solve Shaheen Bagh crisis through dialogue?