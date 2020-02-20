Punjab former DIG, four others convicted for abetting suicide of a family in 2004

A local court in Punjab sentenced a former DIG and four others to eight years of imprisonment in a suicide case dating back to 2004.

While another accused, a serving DSP of the Punjab Police has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Accused persons, former DIG Kultar Singh, DSP Hardev Singh, Parminder Kaur, Palwinder Singh, Mohinder Singh and Sabreen Kaur were convicted in the case on Monday.

In 2004, five members of a family residing at Chowk Moni area of Amritsar were found to have committed suicide. The deceased were identified as Hardip Singh, his mother, his wife Romi and his two minor sons.

Before taking the extreme step, the family had written several letters to people accusing the then SSP Kulatar Singh of driving them to commit the extreme step. Also, they had written on the walls of their home, blaming Kulatar.

When Hardev Singh, who was the SHO then, reached the site, he tried to erase Kulatar Singh's name from the suicide notes but he could not succeed because of the presence of media.

A case was registered after extreme pressure was mounted on the Amritsar police by the public, but the accused were not arrested.

According to the case diary, Hardip Singh had allegedly murdered his father and was seen by a relative when he was disposing of the body.

Police were informed, the then SSP Kulatar Singh started blackmailing Hardip.

Fed up with the police's behaviour, the family took the extreme step on October 30, 2004.

(With inputs from agency)