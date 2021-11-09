Punjab government's employment scheme is the new tool in hands of opposition

Chandigarh: Ghar-Ghar Rozgar - Punjab government’s employment and skill training scheme has become the latest political tool in the hands of opposition political parties to embarrass the newly appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi especially after the appointment of the son-in-law of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as Additional Advocate General (AAG) of Punjab.

While pointing towards the appointment of Tarun Vir Singh Lehal, son-in-law of Randhawa, AAP’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha questioned why the Punjab government led by Channi didn’t think of other unemployed people of the state who were running from pillar to post to get jobs.

Chadha said, “The Punjab government pretends to think about the interests of the people of Punjab but I wonder why it didn’t remember the lakhs of unemployed people of the state before giving this appointment to the Deputy Chief Ministers’ son in law.”

Recently, Lehal and Mukesh Chander Berry were appointed as AAG in the office of the Punjab advocate general.

Chadha, who is also AAP’s co-In-charge, Punjab affairs, further said, “The campaign has come as a golden opportunity for the leaders of the ruling Congress because like the previous Captain Amarinder Singh, the Channi government also seems to be indulging in nepotism.”

Echoing with Chadha, SAD (B) firebrand leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Channi government’s ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ scheme was applicable to only sons and relatives of Congress ministers and legislators. He alleged that earlier also the scion of the former chief minister of Punjab Beant Singh’s family was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police after by-passing the qualification criteria even as the kin of Congress leaders Rakesh Pandey and Gurpreet Kangar were appointed as Tehsildar and ETO respectively.

“Now it is Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s turn to take advantage of the VIP quota created by the Congress government to get his son-in-law appointed as the Additional Advocate General,” he said.

Many Congress leaders are of the view that 'appointment scandal' could prove to be one of the major political issues in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections in Punjab and could cost the party dearly.

