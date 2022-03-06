Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit inaugurates NBT’s Amritsar Book Fair 2022

New Delhi: National Book Trust, India’s Amritsar Book Fair 2022 organised in association with Khalsa College, Amritsar was inaugurated on 05 March 2022 by the Hon’ble Governor of Punjab Shri Banwarilal Purohit in the august presence of Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director NBT.

Chief Guest Hon’ble Governor of Punjab Shri Banwarilal Purohit in his address said that in the journey of development that started with the independence of the country, NBT has been working towards making every section of the society knowledgeable and aware. NBT has also delivered books across the country under the Har Haath Ek Kitaab initiative as per the National Education Policy. He said, book fairs not only make a variety of literature accessible but also provide a platform for culture exchange and social integration.

Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director NBT expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Governor for inaugurating the fair. He said that as the Knowledge Partner of the Nation, NBT has been contributing to nation-building by providing good quality literature to readers in over 55 Indian languages across the country. He further advised the visitors to the fair to gift at least one book to a loved one as when the Citizens Read, the Country Leads.

Dr. Atma Singh Randhawa, Chairman Punjabi Department in his welcome address thanked NBT for continuing its association with Khalsa College in organising the Amritsar Book Fair. He said in this digital age book fairs are a necessary event to emphasise the importance of books and establishing a reading culture.

Dr. Rajendra Mohan Singh Cheena, Honorary Secretary, Khalsa Charitable Trust Society delivered the vote of thanks.

Amritsar Book Fair is being organised from 05 March to 13 March 2022 at the Khalsa College, Amritsar. Apart from the exhibition of lakhs of books, many cultural programs, flower shows, workshops and literary activities including seminars and discussions would be major attractions.

The fair timings are 10 am to 7 pm and the entry is free. NBT is also providing a 10% discount on all its books at the fair.

