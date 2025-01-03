Lawrence Bishnoi In-Custody Interview: Punjab Govt Dismisses DSP-Rank Officer For ‘Denting Image Of Police’

The Punjab government on Thursday dismissed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gursher Singh Sandhu for his role in Lawrence Bishnoi's interview during custody at the Central Investigation Agency (CIA), Kharar, in March 2023. The dismissal orders issued by the Department of Home Affairs charged the suspended DSP for ‘denting the image of the police department.’

The dismissal orders, approved by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)—the appointing authority for Punjab Police Service cadre officials—were issued by Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs.

The order highlighted that Sandhu's misconduct and negligence during Bishnoi's interview in CIA Kharar's custody tarnished the department's image.

On December 26, 2024, the Punjab Public Service Commission approved the state government's proposal to dismiss Sandhu under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution. Article 311 allows authorities to dismiss or demote officers without a formal inquiry when such proceedings are deemed impractical.

The dismissal order stated, "It is not reasonably practicable to hold an inquiry into the chargesheet issued to Gursher Singh Sandhu, PPS (under suspension), given the non-cooperative attitude of the officer."

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, found that Sandhu, suspended since October 25, 2024, played a role in facilitating Bishnoi's interview recording while in CIA Kharar's custody.

Sandhu was suspended and issued a chargesheet, which was forwarded to the Commandant of the 9th Battalion, Punjab Armed Police (PAP) in Amritsar for delivery.

"After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, the state government is satisfied that Gursher Singh Sandhu has severely dented the image of the Punjab Police through his actions. His failure to perform his duties properly constitutes a gross violation of the Punjab Police's discipline and conduct rules. Therefore, under Article 311 of the Constitution of India, Gursher Singh Sandhu, PPS (under suspension), is dismissed from the post of DSP in Punjab Police," the order said.

Sandhu, along with six other officers, was suspended over their involvement in the case. After his suspension, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau launched an inquiry into allegations of disproportionate assets and questionable property dealings against him.

