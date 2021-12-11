हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
farm laws

Punjab govt offers job to kin of 11 farmers who died during farm law protests

The family members of 11 Punjab farmers, who lost their lives during the protest against the farm laws agitation, were given government jobs on Saturday, reported ANI.

Punjab govt offers job to kin of 11 farmers who died during farm law protests
(Source: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: The family members of 11 Punjab farmers, who lost their lives during the protest against the farm laws agitation, were given government jobs on Saturday, reported ANI.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Saturday handed over the letters of appointment as clerk to the family members of the deceased protesters when they reached home after over a year of agitation in Delhi.

Calling farmers the backbone of the state's economic structure, the chief minister said, "The state government will always undertake every possible step to ensure the welfare of the victim families."

The state government has already given jobs to the kin of the 157 deceased farmers.

The state government had earlier announced Rs 5 lakh as financial aid and a job for one member of each of the deceased farmers' families.

According to the protesters, at least 700 farmers from Punjab lost their lives in the protest against three farm laws.

On Saturday, protesting farmers ended their year-long protest on Saturday and vacated various protest sites to return their homes.

Two farmers died while returning from Delhi’s Tikri border in Haryana, announced the police.

(With agency inputs)

