topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TERROR ATTACK

Punjab: Grenade-like explosive attack on Tarn Taran's police station; probe underway

According to police sources, the grenade-like explosive fell on the main entrance of the Sanjh Kendra of the Sarhali police station at around 1 am on Saturday.

Written By  Ravinder Singh Robin|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Terrorists attacked Sarhali police station in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab
  • According to police sources, the grenade-like explosive fell on the main entrance of the station

Trending Photos

Punjab: Grenade-like explosive attack on Tarn Taran's police station; probe underway

TARN TARAN: Terrorists attacked Sarhali police station in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab with Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) early Saturday morning.

According to police sources, the grenade-like explosive fell on the main entrance of the Sanjh Kendra of the Sarhali police station at around 1 am on Saturday.

Police teams were immediately rushed to the site to probe the incident. According to sources, no causality was reported in the incident.

rpg

(RPG attack on Tarn Taran police station in Punjab on Saturday (Dec 10); Image credit: Twitter)

In past, the Punjab police intelligence headquarters at Mohali had come under an RPG attack in May 2022.

Sources also informed that as many as five to six police personnel who were on duty were present in the Sarhali police station.

(Further details awaited)

Live Tv

Terror attackrocket grenade attackPunjabTarn TaranPunjab terror attack

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections