Punjab: Grenade-like explosive attack on Tarn Taran's police station; probe underway

TARN TARAN: Terrorists attacked Sarhali police station in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab with Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) early Saturday morning.

According to police sources, the grenade-like explosive fell on the main entrance of the Sanjh Kendra of the Sarhali police station at around 1 am on Saturday.

Police teams were immediately rushed to the site to probe the incident. According to sources, no causality was reported in the incident.

(RPG attack on Tarn Taran police station in Punjab on Saturday (Dec 10); Image credit: Twitter)

In past, the Punjab police intelligence headquarters at Mohali had come under an RPG attack in May 2022.

Sources also informed that as many as five to six police personnel who were on duty were present in the Sarhali police station.

(Further details awaited)